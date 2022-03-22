Two oied to Tucson drug bust sentenced to 3 years

Two Tucson men arrested in a 2020 drug bust involving over $1 million in methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine have been sentenced to prison, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.

While originally charged with more than a half dozen felonies, Cipriano Arturo Rojas-Armenta, 44, ultimately plead guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit possession of dangerous drugs for sale (methamphetamine) and possession of a narcotic drug (cocaine) for sale in an amount over the statutory threshold and was sentenced to three years in prison on March 16.

His partner, Diego Bernal-Robles, 29, plead guilty to one count each of possession of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine) for sale and manufacture of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine) and received a sentence of five years in prison in December.

Both men were arrested after a months-long police investigation that ended in a bust in Tucson on September 22, 2020. The operation yielded 230 pounds of methamphetamine and 25 pounds each of cocaine and heroin.

Equipment and chemicals used in manufacturing methamphetamine were also found.

According to the Attorney General's Office, the haul had an estimated street value of $1,311,000.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.