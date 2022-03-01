Bump in temperatures ahead for Tucson area

Get your sunscreen and umbrella ready, because the heat is on for the next few days here in Tucson and Southern Arizona, according to the National Weather Service.

But winter weather fans can look forward to a cooldown by week’s end.

“High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees warmer than normal before cooling off again this weekend into next week,” the Tucson branch of the NWS tweeted early Tuesday morning. High temps are expected to be in the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday, with lows in the high 40s in the evenings.

It’ll be so hot that Southern Arizona and Southern California are expected to top the nation as far as high temperatures are concerned this week.

However, by the end of the week, a winter weather system moving into the area should drag those temperatures back down into the low 70s and mid-60s, with winds ranging from 15-20 mph. While the winds shouldn’t last past the weekend, the slightly lower temps should persist through the beginning of next week.