Expect a pair of winter storms will bring unsettled weather to Tucson and southeast Arizona this week.

The first storm will move through the area Monday bring a high chance of rain to valley areas and snow to the mountains, the National Weather Service in Tucson says.

The high Monday should be about 53 degrees.

The second storm will be "stronger and colder," the agency says.

It will move into the area late Tuesday into Wednesday.

It is expected to bring strong winds Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night, especially over the mountains, near Sierra Vista and maybe around Oracle, north of Tucson, the NWS says.

Rain also expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Snow levels should start near 6,000 feet, lowering to about 2,500 feet by Wednesday morning.