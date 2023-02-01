January in Tucson was cooler, wetter than normal

Despite one record-breaking warm day, January was a little cooler than normal for the Tucson area this year.

The average high of 64.4 degrees was almost two degrees less than the normal average high for the month, 66.5 degrees.

The 80-degree high on Jan. 13, broke the previous record for the day of 78 degrees, which was originally set in 1928 but was reached most recently in 2018, according to a report by John Glueck, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tucson.

In January 2022, the highest temperature was 77 degrees on Jan. 7, and the average high was 68.9.

The lowest temperature reached last month was 27 degrees on Jan. 26. The average low was 38.8 degrees — two degrees lower than the normal average low.

Winter storms brought last month's total precipitation to 1.76 inches, which is more than twice the January average of 0.84 inches.

Jan. 16 had the most rain in one day. That's when the Weather Service recorded 0.59 inches of rain, a record for the date.

Tucson saw valley rain and mountain snow over a three-day period starting Jan. 15 and then again on Jan. 23 and 24.

In January 2022, only 0.28 of an inch of rain fell, with 0.23 of an inch from a single day on Jan. 1, according to the Weather Service.

No snow was reported in January last year.

In total, last month was the wettest January since 2015 and the 16th wettest on record, the NWS reports. It was also the coolest January since 2013.

February's outlook shows a chance that temperatures will be slightly below normal.

The normal monthly high for February is 69.2 degrees and the normal low is 43.2 degrees, according to NWS data. February's rainfall is predicted to be below the average of 84 hundredths of an inch.