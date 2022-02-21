Near-freezing temps expected for Tucson Rodeo Parade, but weekend promises sun

Parade-goers anxious to line the route for the Tucson Rodeo Parade should come dressed for near-freezing temperatures Thursday morning, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

“Thursday morning, around 34” degrees, said Gary Zell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Tucson. “That’s at the airport. So, there that will be a little cooler.” Other areas in the Tucson metro area could see colder temps, with Vail around 31 degrees and Oracle hitting 29.

Plus, it’ll be wet, from rains falling late into Wednesday evening, Zell said. Tucson should expect about two-tenths of an inch, with more than a half inch expected in northern areas and snow a possibility for higher elevations.

“If you’re talking about the rodeo and some of the stuff they do, I don’t know if the rodeo grounds are dirt, but that wetness could be an issue as well for them,” Zell said.

Besides the cold temps and chilly rain, sustained winds out of the south and southeast of 15 to 20 mph and gusts of up to 40 mph are expected to last into Wednesday evening.

Those should die down before the parade begins, but not entirely.