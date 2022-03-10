Sunny skies in Tucson this weekend after wind, possible rain

Windy weather and overnight storms are expected in Tucson later today and tonight, leading into a sunny weekend.

Winds are expected to pick up this afternoon with gusts of 30-40 miles per hour possible, the National Weather Service in Tucson says.

Loose objects outside should be secured and drivers should be extra cautious when encountering strong crosswinds or lower visibilities due to dust, the NWS said.

The same weather system is also expected to bring some showers Thursday night into Friday morning, the Weather Service said.

Despite the showers, Friday is expected to be sunny. The high temperature will be near 67 degrees.

Clear skies and sunny weather will be back for the weekend.

Saturday is expected to have a high of 74 degrees and Sunday will have a high of 77 degrees, the Weather Service said.

The normal temperature for Tucson this time of year is 75 degrees.