April 10

Today should be sunny and warm with a high between 91 and 97. Tonight should be clear with a low between 59 and 65.

Yesterday's high was 88 degrees and the low was 51.

Last year on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 65. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 80 degrees and the low was 43. One hundred years ago the high was 87 degrees, the low was 50 and there was 8 hundredths of an inch of rain.

The record high for April 10 is 96 degrees, set in 2018. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1922.

April 9

Today should be sunny with a high near 88 degrees and light, variable winds that will become northwest at 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Tonight will be clear with a low around 55 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 85 degrees and the low was 49.

Last year on this date the high was 92 degrees and the low was 61. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 72 degrees and the low was 35. One hundred years ago the high was 83 degrees and the low was 43.

The record high for April 9 is 97 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 34 degrees, set in 1928.

April 8

Last year on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 64. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 63 degrees and the low was 37. One hundred years ago the high was 83 degrees and the low was 47.

April 7

Last year on this date the high was 92 degrees and the low was 57. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 77 degrees and the low was 41. One hundred years ago the high was 83 degrees and the low was 53.

April 6

Last year on this date the high was 90 degrees and the low was 56. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 72 degrees and the low was 38. One hundred years ago the high was 82 degrees and the low was 44.

April 5

Last year on this date the high was 89 degrees and the low was 55. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 64 degrees and the low was 45. One hundred years ago the high was 76 degrees and the low was 44.

April 4