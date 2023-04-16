April 16

Today should be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and west winds of 5-10 mph. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 56 degrees and light, variable winds after midnight.

Yesterday's high was 84 degrees and the low was 50.

Last year on this date the high was 91 degrees and the low was 57. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 70 degrees and the low was 48. One hundred years ago the high was 84 degrees and the low was 57.

The record high for April 16 is 98 degrees, set in 1948. The record low is 34 degrees, set in 1976. Record snowfall for this date is 2 inches, set in 1976.

April 15

Last year on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 52. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 68 degrees and the low was 39. One hundred years ago the high was 88 degrees and the low was 55.

April 14

Last year on this date the high was 85 degrees and the low was 44. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 77 degrees and the low was 45. One hundred years ago the high was 87 degrees and the low was 55.

April 13

Last year on this date the high was 73 degrees and the low was 39. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 82 degrees and the low was 49. One hundred years ago the high was 86 degrees and the low was 49.

April 12

We set a record high Tuesday ─ 97 degrees as of 3 p.m. Tuesday ─ beating the previous April 11 record of 95 degrees.

Last year on this date the high was 77 degrees and the low was 53. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 82 degrees and the low was 50. One hundred years ago the high was 80 degrees and the low was 41.

April 11

Yesterday's high of 97 degrees broke the previous record of 96 degrees, set in 2018.

Last year on this date the high was 87 degrees and the low was 64. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 80 degrees and the low was 48. One hundred years ago the high was 81 degrees and the low was 53.

April 10

Today should be sunny and warm with a high between 91 and 97. Tonight should be clear with a low between 59 and 65.

Yesterday's high was 88 degrees and the low was 51.

Last year on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 65. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 80 degrees and the low was 43. One hundred years ago the high was 87 degrees, the low was 50 and there was 8 hundredths of an inch of rain.