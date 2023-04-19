April 19

Last year on this date the high was 95 degrees and the low was 63. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 44. One hundred years ago the high was 78 degrees, the low was 43 and there was 19 hundredths of an inch of rain.

April 18

Last year on this date the high was 96 degrees and the low was 55. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 67 degrees and the low was 51. One hundred years ago the high was 80 degrees and the low was 53.

April 17

Today should be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and light, variable winds in the morning becoming west winds at 8-13 mph in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 53 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 90 degrees and the low was 53.

Last year on this date the high was 93 degrees and the low was 52. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 78 degrees and the low was 44. One hundred years ago the high was 83 degrees, the low was 53 and there was 19 hundredths of an inch of rain.

The record high for April 17 is 97 degrees, set in 1987. The record low is 30 degrees, set in 1924.

April 16

Today should be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and west winds of 5-10 mph. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 56 degrees and light, variable winds after midnight.

Yesterday's high was 84 degrees and the low was 50.

Last year on this date the high was 91 degrees and the low was 57. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 70 degrees and the low was 48. One hundred years ago the high was 84 degrees and the low was 57.

The record high for April 16 is 98 degrees, set in 1948. The record low is 34 degrees, set in 1976. Record snowfall for this date is 2 inches, set in 1976.

April 15

Last year on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 52. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 68 degrees and the low was 39. One hundred years ago the high was 88 degrees and the low was 55.

April 14

Last year on this date the high was 85 degrees and the low was 44. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 77 degrees and the low was 45. One hundred years ago the high was 87 degrees and the low was 55.

April 13