April 23

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and light, variable winds that will become west winds at 8-13 mph in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 57.

Yesterday's high was 89 degrees and the low was 54.

Last year on this date the high was 78 degrees and the low was 50. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 78 degrees and the low was 47. One hundred years ago the high was 75 degrees and the low was 37.

The record high for April 23 is 100 degrees, set in 2012. The record low is 37 degrees, set in 1923. Record precipitation for this date in 81 hundredths of an inch, set in 1905.

April 22

Last year on this date the high was 85 degrees and the low was 57. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 81 degrees and the low was 42. One hundred years ago the high was 76 degrees and the low was 53.

April 21

Last year on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 60. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 69 degrees and the low was 43. One hundred years ago the high was 80 degrees and the low was 51.

April 20

Last year on this date the high was 92 degrees and the low is 58. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 57 degrees, the low was 48 and there was 2 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 74 degrees and the low was 41.

April 19

Last year on this date the high was 95 degrees and the low was 63. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 44. One hundred years ago the high was 78 degrees, the low was 43 and there was 19 hundredths of an inch of rain.

April 18

Last year on this date the high was 96 degrees and the low was 55. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 67 degrees and the low was 51. One hundred years ago the high was 80 degrees and the low was 53.

April 17

Today should be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and light, variable winds in the morning becoming west winds at 8-13 mph in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 53 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 90 degrees and the low was 53.

Last year on this date the high was 93 degrees and the low was 52. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 78 degrees and the low was 44. One hundred years ago the high was 83 degrees, the low was 53 and there was 19 hundredths of an inch of rain.