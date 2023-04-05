April 5

Last year on this date the high was 89 degrees and the low was 55. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 64 degrees and the low was 45. One hundred years ago the high was 76 degrees and the low was 44.

April 4

Last year on this date the high was 83 degrees and the low was 53. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 64 degrees and the low was 43. One hundred years ago the high was 75 degrees and the low was 40.

April 3

Today should be sunny with a high near 82 degrees. Winds will be from the southeast at 8-13 mph early and the change to west-southwest at 18-20 mph later in the morning with wind gusts as high as 40 mph. There is a wind advisory and red flag warning today.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 40 degrees and west-southwest winds of 19-24 mph, which will decrease to 10-15 mph after midnight. Gusts could be as high as 37 mph. Yesterday's high was 82 degrees and the low was 46.

Last year on this date the high was 85 degrees and the low was 54. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 64 degrees and the low was 36. One hundred years ago the high was 72 degrees and the low was 52.

The record high for April 3 is 97 degrees, set in 1943. The record low is 30 degrees, set in 1897.

April 2

Today should be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and calm winds in the morning becoming west-northwest winds of 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Tonight should be clear with a low around 48 degrees. Yesterday's high was 84 degrees and the low was 45.

Last year on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 54. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 59 degrees and the low was 40. One hundred years ago the high was 72 degrees and the low was 44.

The record high for April 2 is 95 degrees, set in 2011. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1917. Record snowfall for this date is one inch, set in 1956.

April 1

Last year on this date the high was 84 degrees and the low was 51. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 72 degrees and the low was 42. One hundred years ago the high was 76 degrees and the low was 54.

March 31

Last year on this date the high was 80 degrees and the low was 50. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 67 degrees and the low was 39. One hundred years ago the high was 82 degrees and the low was 44.

March 30