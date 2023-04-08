April 8

Last year on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 64. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 63 degrees and the low was 37. One hundred years ago the high was 83 degrees and the low was 47.

April 7

Last year on this date the high was 92 degrees and the low was 57. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 77 degrees and the low was 41. One hundred years ago the high was 83 degrees and the low was 53.

April 6

Last year on this date the high was 90 degrees and the low was 56. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 72 degrees and the low was 38. One hundred years ago the high was 82 degrees and the low was 44.

April 5

Last year on this date the high was 89 degrees and the low was 55. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 64 degrees and the low was 45. One hundred years ago the high was 76 degrees and the low was 44.

April 4

Last year on this date the high was 83 degrees and the low was 53. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 64 degrees and the low was 43. One hundred years ago the high was 75 degrees and the low was 40.

April 3

Today should be sunny with a high near 82 degrees. Winds will be from the southeast at 8-13 mph early and the change to west-southwest at 18-20 mph later in the morning with wind gusts as high as 40 mph. There is a wind advisory and red flag warning today.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 40 degrees and west-southwest winds of 19-24 mph, which will decrease to 10-15 mph after midnight. Gusts could be as high as 37 mph. Yesterday's high was 82 degrees and the low was 46.

Last year on this date the high was 85 degrees and the low was 54. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 64 degrees and the low was 36. One hundred years ago the high was 72 degrees and the low was 52.

The record high for April 3 is 97 degrees, set in 1943. The record low is 30 degrees, set in 1897.

April 2

Today should be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and calm winds in the morning becoming west-northwest winds of 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Tonight should be clear with a low around 48 degrees. Yesterday's high was 84 degrees and the low was 45.

Last year on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 54. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 59 degrees and the low was 40. One hundred years ago the high was 72 degrees and the low was 44.