April 9

Today should be sunny with a high near 88 degrees and light, variable winds that will become northwest at 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Tonight will be clear with a low around 55 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 85 degrees and the low was 49.

Last year on this date the high was 92 degrees and the low was 61. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 72 degrees and the low was 35. One hundred years ago the high was 83 degrees and the low was 43.

The record high for April 9 is 97 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 34 degrees, set in 1928.

April 8

Last year on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 64. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 63 degrees and the low was 37. One hundred years ago the high was 83 degrees and the low was 47.

April 7

Last year on this date the high was 92 degrees and the low was 57. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 77 degrees and the low was 41. One hundred years ago the high was 83 degrees and the low was 53.

April 6

Last year on this date the high was 90 degrees and the low was 56. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 72 degrees and the low was 38. One hundred years ago the high was 82 degrees and the low was 44.

April 5

Last year on this date the high was 89 degrees and the low was 55. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 64 degrees and the low was 45. One hundred years ago the high was 76 degrees and the low was 44.

April 4

Last year on this date the high was 83 degrees and the low was 53. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 64 degrees and the low was 43. One hundred years ago the high was 75 degrees and the low was 40.

April 3

Today should be sunny with a high near 82 degrees. Winds will be from the southeast at 8-13 mph early and the change to west-southwest at 18-20 mph later in the morning with wind gusts as high as 40 mph. There is a wind advisory and red flag warning today.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 40 degrees and west-southwest winds of 19-24 mph, which will decrease to 10-15 mph after midnight. Gusts could be as high as 37 mph. Yesterday's high was 82 degrees and the low was 46.

Last year on this date the high was 85 degrees and the low was 54. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 64 degrees and the low was 36. One hundred years ago the high was 72 degrees and the low was 52.