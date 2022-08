Today's Tucson weather forecast: Aug. 15

Aug. 15

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 97 and a 50 percent chance of rain. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 74 and a 30 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 99 degrees and the low was 74.

Last year on this date the high was 80 and the low was 74. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 68. One hundred years ago the high was 97, the low was 72 and there was 0.67 of an inch of rain.

The record high for Aug. 15 is 110, set in 2015.

On Aug. 15, 1932, a freak storm did a lot of damage in a small area of Tucson. From the Arizona Daily Star, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 1932:

Freak Storm Hits Residence Areas Trees, Poles, Roofs and Nerves Are Chief Sufferers A freak storm, centering on an area about nine blocks long and six blocks wide, between Park and Stone avenues and Speedway and Sixth street, uprooted trees, tore down fences and wreaked general havoc with wind and water at 4 o'clock yesterday afternoon. There were no injuries, however. East Third street ran from curb to curb with water soon after the storm and lawns and yards became miniature lakes in the area affected. The only thing known to have been hit outside the area was a roof on the house occupied by John McIver at 2520 North Stone avenue. The roof was picked off bodily and deposited across the street in the yard of Malcolm Huff, 2525 North Stone avenue.

Aug. 14

Expect today to be partly sunny with a high near 96 and a 50 percent chance of rain. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 74 and a 40 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 99 degrees, the low was 73 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 89 degrees, the low was 69 and there was 2.15 inches of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 71. One hundred years ago the high was 99, the low was 74 and there was a trace of rain.

The record high for Aug. 14 is 111, set in 2020.

Aug. 13

Today should be partly sunny with a high near 97 and a 50 percent chance of rain. Tonight expect it to be mostly cloudy with a low around 75 and a 50 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 95, the low was 77 and there was 0.08 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 92 and the low was 74. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 90 degrees, the low was 67 and there was a trace of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 98 and the low was 75.

The record high for Aug. 13 is 111 set in 2020.

Aug. 12

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 98 and a 60 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 74 and a 50 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 97 degrees, the low was 75 and there was a trace of rain.

One year ago on this date the high was 91, the low was 71 and there was 0.21 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 92, the low was 67 and there was 0.72 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 103 and the low was 73.

The record high for Aug. 12 is 109, set in 2012.

Aug. 11

Today should be partly sunny with a high near 100 and a 50 percent chance of rain. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low near 74 and a 50 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 99 degrees, the low was 73 and there was 0.29 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 91, the low was 70 and there was 0.68 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 93, the low was 70 and there was 0.22 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 100 and the low was 70.

The record high for Aug. 11 is 108, set in 1993.

Aug. 10

Today you can expect a high of 98 degrees and a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 74 and a 40 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 98 degrees, the low was 75 and there was 0.01 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 93, the low was 73 and there was 0.03 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94, the low was 68 and there was 0.09 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 93 and the low was 67.

The record high for Aug. 10 is 110 degrees, set in 2003.

Aug. 9

Today is expected to be partly sunny with a high hear 96 and a 60 percent chance of precipitation. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 74 and a 60 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 99, the low was 72 and there was 0.12 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 80, the low was 75 and there was a trace of rain. Fifty years ago the high was 92, the low was 68 and there was 0.42 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago on this date the high was 89, the low was 69 and there was 0.19 of an inch of rain.

The record high for Aug. 9 is 109, set in 1915.