Today's Tucson weather forecast: Aug. 18

Aug. 18

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 93 and a 70 percent chance of rain. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 74 and a 70 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 101, the low was 74 and there was 0.01 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 80 degrees, the low was 75 and there was two hundredths of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 88, the low was 73 and there was eight hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 92, the low was 67 and there was one tenth of an inch of rain.

The record high for Aug. 18 is 108, set in 2020.

On this date in 1951, a storm wreaked havoc in a small section of Tucson. From the Arizona Daily Star, Sunday, Aug. 19, 1951:

Brief but Fierce Wind Storm Rips Apart Section of Tucson Fierce winds yesterday evening in less than 30 minutes literally ripped apart a section of Tucson in the area of South Ninth and Tenth avenues and 18th, 19th and 20th streets. Roofs were torn from 10 homes in the area, City Policeman Dale I. Van Buskirk reported after investigation. A railroad boxcar also was blown a distance of one block and left in the intersection of the railroad and 18th street, and two trees felled across Mission road blocked traffic for a short time. 15 Minute Storm The winds, traveling from northwest to southeast, accompanied a local thundershower which materialized just west of the downtown section, poured rain and hail for 15 minutes, and then dissolved. Southern boundary of the rain was reported near the Veterans hospital, and eastern edge was about North First avenue. One Tucsonan at North First and Speedway said that the west side of the street was wet while the east side remained almost dry. Roof Yanked Off After moving the boxcar, the winds attacked the J. A. Escalante residence, 940 South 10th avenue, yanked the roof off and leaned it against a tree. The miniature "twister" then tore roofing tiles from La Reforma housing units, and damaged other homes at South Ninth avenue and 20th street.

Aug. 17

Today should have a high near 98 degrees with an 80 percent chance of rain mainly after 2 p.m. Tonight's low should be around 74 with an 80 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 102 degrees, the low was 76 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 89 degrees, the low was 70 and there was three tenths of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 and the low was 68. One hundred years ago the high was 93, the low was 69 and there was 0.04 of an inch of rain.

The record high for Aug. 17 is 109, set in 2020.

Aug. 16

Sunny with a high near 99 degrees and a 30 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 76 and a 30 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 100 degrees, the low was 77 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 95 degrees, the low was 73 and there was 0.24 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 and the low was 64. One hundred years ago the high was 93 and the low was 65.

The record high for Aug. 16 is 110 degrees, set in 2020..

Aug. 15

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 97 and a 50 percent chance of rain. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 74 and a 30 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 99 degrees and the low was 74.

Last year on this date the high was 80 and the low was 74. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 68. One hundred years ago the high was 97, the low was 72 and there was 0.67 of an inch of rain.

The record high for Aug. 15 is 110, set in 2015.

On Aug. 15, 1932, a freak storm did a lot of damage in a small area of Tucson. From the Arizona Daily Star, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 1932:

Freak Storm Hits Residence Areas Trees, Poles, Roofs and Nerves Are Chief Sufferers A freak storm, centering on an area about nine blocks long and six blocks wide, between Park and Stone avenues and Speedway and Sixth street, uprooted trees, tore down fences and wreaked general havoc with wind and water at 4 o'clock yesterday afternoon. There were no injuries, however. East Third street ran from curb to curb with water soon after the storm and lawns and yards became miniature lakes in the area affected. The only thing known to have been hit outside the area was a roof on the house occupied by John McIver at 2520 North Stone avenue. The roof was picked off bodily and deposited across the street in the yard of Malcolm Huff, 2525 North Stone avenue.

Aug. 14

Expect today to be partly sunny with a high near 96 and a 50 percent chance of rain. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 74 and a 40 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 99 degrees, the low was 73 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 89 degrees, the low was 69 and there was 2.15 inches of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 71. One hundred years ago the high was 99, the low was 74 and there was a trace of rain.

The record high for Aug. 14 is 111, set in 2020.

Aug. 13

Today should be partly sunny with a high near 97 and a 50 percent chance of rain. Tonight expect it to be mostly cloudy with a low around 75 and a 50 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 95, the low was 77 and there was 0.08 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 92 and the low was 74. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 90 degrees, the low was 67 and there was a trace of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 98 and the low was 75.

The record high for Aug. 13 is 111 set in 2020.

Aug. 12

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 98 and a 60 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 74 and a 50 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 97 degrees, the low was 75 and there was a trace of rain.

One year ago on this date the high was 91, the low was 71 and there was 0.21 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 92, the low was 67 and there was 0.72 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 103 and the low was 73.

The record high for Aug. 12 is 109, set in 2012.