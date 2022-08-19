Today's Tucson weather forecast: Aug. 19

Brief but Fierce Wind Storm Rips Apart Section of Tucson

Fierce winds yesterday evening in less than 30 minutes literally ripped apart a section of Tucson in the area of South Ninth and Tenth avenues and 18th, 19th and 20th streets.

Roofs were torn from 10 homes in the area, City Policeman Dale I. Van Buskirk reported after investigation. A railroad boxcar also was blown a distance of one block and left in the intersection of the railroad and 18th street, and two trees felled across Mission road blocked traffic for a short time.

15 Minute Storm

The winds, traveling from northwest to southeast, accompanied a local thundershower which materialized just west of the downtown section, poured rain and hail for 15 minutes, and then dissolved.

Southern boundary of the rain was reported near the Veterans hospital, and eastern edge was about North First avenue. One Tucsonan at North First and Speedway said that the west side of the street was wet while the east side remained almost dry.

Roof Yanked Off

After moving the boxcar, the winds attacked the J. A. Escalante residence, 940 South 10th avenue, yanked the roof off and leaned it against a tree.

The miniature "twister" then tore roofing tiles from La Reforma housing units, and damaged other homes at South Ninth avenue and 20th street.