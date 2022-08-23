Today's Tucson weather forecast: Aug. 23

Aug. 23

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 96 and a 40 percent chance of rain later in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 and a 50 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 95 degrees and the low was 74.

Last year on this date the high was 99 degrees and the low was 71. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 101 degrees and the low was 72. One hundred years ago the high was 94 degrees, the low was 70 and there was one hundredth of an inch of rain.

The record high for Aug. 23 is 107, set in 2011.

Aug. 22

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 92 and a 30 percent chance of rain. Tonight expect it to be partly cloudy with a low around 73 and a 30 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 91 degrees and the low was 72.

Last year on this date the high was 97 degrees and the low was 72. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 101 degrees and the low was 72. One hundred years ago the high was 92 degrees, the low was 66 and there was 11 hundredths of an inch of rain.

The record high for Aug. 22 is 110 degrees, set in 1930.

Aug. 21

Today should be partly cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny with a high near 87 and a 60 percent chance of rain. Tonight the low should be around 70 and there is a 40 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 82 degrees, the low was 74 and there was seven hundredths of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 97 degrees and the low was 71. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 100 degrees and the low was 70. One hundred years ago the high was 97 degrees and the low was 71.

The record high for Aug. 21 is 110 degrees, set in 2019.

In 1933 on this date, the Drachman School was severely damaged in a heavy storm. From the Arizona Daily Star, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 1933:

DRACHMAN SCHOOL WRECKED IN HEAVIEST STORM TO HIT TUCSON AREA IN TEN YEARS Inch and Half of Rain Falls in 40 Minutes Tying Up Supper-Time Traffic, Washing Out Highways, Uprooting Trees MANY DOWNTOWN CELLARS ARE FLOODED Fire Department Pumps Out Basements; Roofs Torn From Houses; Santa Cruz and Rillito Are Filled With Rushing Water A record-breaking, but strictly local storm hit the Tucson plateau and surrounding watersheds last night at 5:20 o'clock, deluging the city with the heaviest rain in 10 years, damaging property and for more than an hour plunging the city into confusion. Apparently no lives were lost, investigations of three reports failing to prove their truth. Paul Brooks, 7, who was playing in a pasture near the Indian school road crossing, at first was believed drowned in the flood waters of the raging Santa Cruz, but later was found alive. The storm hit Drachman school on South Eighth avenue and West Eighteenth street, tearing out the skylights, rending the roof from its moorings, breaking down beams and doing much interior damage. The school was declared dangerous by inspectors who went through it immediately afterward. It was estimated it would take $10,000 to repair the damage.

Aug. 20

Today showers and thunderstorms are likely with a high near 84. The chance of rain is 90 percent. Tonight the low should be around 70 with an 80 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 85 degrees, the low was 75 and there was 26 hundredths of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 93 degrees and the low was 71. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 95 degrees, the low was 72 and there was a trace amount of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 94 degrees and the low was 70.

The record high for Aug. 20 is 110, set in 1915.

Aug. 19

Expect a high near 90 degrees and a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tonight will also have a 90 percent chance of rain and a low around 70.

Yesterday's high was 95 degrees, the low was 73 and there was a trace amount of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 91 degrees and the low was 72. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 90 degrees, the low was 72 and there was a trace amount of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 96 and the low was 69.

The record high for Aug. 19 is 111, set in 2020.

Aug. 18

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 93 and a 70 percent chance of rain. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 74 and a 70 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 101, the low was 74 and there was 0.01 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 80 degrees, the low was 75 and there was two hundredths of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 88, the low was 73 and there was eight hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 92, the low was 67 and there was one tenth of an inch of rain.

The record high for Aug. 18 is 108, set in 2020.

On this date in 1951, a storm wreaked havoc in a small section of Tucson. From the Arizona Daily Star, Sunday, Aug. 19, 1951:

Brief but Fierce Wind Storm Rips Apart Section of Tucson Fierce winds yesterday evening in less than 30 minutes literally ripped apart a section of Tucson in the area of South Ninth and Tenth avenues and 18th, 19th and 20th streets. Roofs were torn from 10 homes in the area, City Policeman Dale I. Van Buskirk reported after investigation. A railroad boxcar also was blown a distance of one block and left in the intersection of the railroad and 18th street, and two trees felled across Mission road blocked traffic for a short time. 15 Minute Storm The winds, traveling from northwest to southeast, accompanied a local thundershower which materialized just west of the downtown section, poured rain and hail for 15 minutes, and then dissolved. Southern boundary of the rain was reported near the Veterans hospital, and eastern edge was about North First avenue. One Tucsonan at North First and Speedway said that the west side of the street was wet while the east side remained almost dry. Roof Yanked Off After moving the boxcar, the winds attacked the J. A. Escalante residence, 940 South 10th avenue, yanked the roof off and leaned it against a tree. The miniature "twister" then tore roofing tiles from La Reforma housing units, and damaged other homes at South Ninth avenue and 20th street.

Aug. 17

Today should have a high near 98 degrees with an 80 percent chance of rain mainly after 2 p.m. Tonight's low should be around 74 with an 80 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 102 degrees, the low was 76 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 89 degrees, the low was 70 and there was three tenths of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 and the low was 68. One hundred years ago the high was 93, the low was 69 and there was 0.04 of an inch of rain.

The record high for Aug. 17 is 109, set in 2020.