Today's Tucson weather forecast: Aug. 25

A semi-shrouded lightning bolt illuminates a shaft of rain in the north-central part of Tucson on Wednesday night. Rain, at times heavy, and lightning covered most of the valley during the early evening and into the night.
Lightning strikes the Santa Catalina Mountains near Pima Canyon during a monsoon storm on Aug. 10, 2022.
A monsoon storm moving across Marana slowly obscures the view of Picacho Peak 20 miles beyond the storm on Aug. 9.
Pedestrians creating shade with an umbrella walk across East Speedway Blvd. at the the intersection of East Speedway Blvd. and North Alvernon Way in Tucson, Ariz. on June 7, 2022. Weekend temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees or higher according to the National Weather Service. A heat warning is in effect from Thursday until Sunday.
A gentleman uses an umbrella for shade while waiting for a bus to arrive at a bus stop on the corner of North Oracle Road and West Limberlost Drive in Tucson, Ariz. on June 7, 2022.
A roofing crew member wipes his face while working in 100-degree heat on Nottinghill Apartments on North Alvernon Way on Tuesday.
A group of children stand under a bucket while the bucket spills some water at the splash pad at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 7, 2022.
Tucson from Sentinel Peak as clouds roll through Pima County on Dec. 29, 2020.
Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 95 and a 40 percent chance of rain. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 75 and a 40 percent chance of rain.
Yesterday's high was 93 degrees and the low was 72.
Last year on this date the high was 104 degrees and the low was 73. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 95 degrees and the low was 72. One hundred years ago the high was 95 degrees and the low was 72.
The record high for Aug. 25 is 107, set in 2020.
Aug. 24
Partly sunny with a high near 94 and a 50 percent chance of rain mostly likely in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 and a 40 percent chance of rain.
Yesterday's high was 100 degrees, the low was 70 and there was 1.06 inches of rain.
Last year on this date the high was 99 degrees and the low was 75. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 97 and the low was 78. One hundred years ago the high was 96 and the low was 70 degrees..
The record high for Aug. 24 is 108, set in 2011.
Aug. 23
Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 96 and a 40 percent chance of rain later in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 and a 50 percent chance of rain.
Yesterday's high was 95 degrees and the low was 74.
Last year on this date the high was 99 degrees and the low was 71. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 101 degrees and the low was 72. One hundred years ago the high was 94 degrees, the low was 70 and there was one hundredth of an inch of rain.
The record high for Aug. 23 is 107, set in 2011.
Aug. 22
Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 92 and a 30 percent chance of rain. Tonight expect it to be partly cloudy with a low around 73 and a 30 percent chance of rain.
Yesterday's high was 91 degrees and the low was 72.
Last year on this date the high was 97 degrees and the low was 72. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 101 degrees and the low was 72. One hundred years ago the high was 92 degrees, the low was 66 and there was 11 hundredths of an inch of rain.
The record high for Aug. 22 is 110 degrees, set in 1930.
Aug. 21
Today should be partly cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny with a high near 87 and a 60 percent chance of rain. Tonight the low should be around 70 and there is a 40 percent chance of rain.
Yesterday's high was 82 degrees, the low was 74 and there was seven hundredths of an inch of rain.
Last year on this date the high was 97 degrees and the low was 71. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 100 degrees and the low was 70. One hundred years ago the high was 97 degrees and the low was 71.
The record high for Aug. 21 is 110 degrees, set in 2019.
In 1933 on this date, the Drachman School was severely damaged in a heavy storm. From the Arizona Daily Star, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 1933:
DRACHMAN SCHOOL WRECKED IN HEAVIEST STORM TO HIT TUCSON AREA IN TEN YEARS
Inch and Half of Rain Falls in 40 Minutes Tying Up Supper-Time Traffic, Washing Out Highways, Uprooting Trees
MANY DOWNTOWN CELLARS ARE FLOODED
Fire Department Pumps Out Basements; Roofs Torn From Houses; Santa Cruz and Rillito Are Filled With Rushing Water
A record-breaking, but strictly local storm hit the Tucson plateau and surrounding watersheds last night at 5:20 o'clock, deluging the city with the heaviest rain in 10 years, damaging property and for more than an hour plunging the city into confusion.
Apparently no lives were lost, investigations of three reports failing to prove their truth. Paul Brooks, 7, who was playing in a pasture near the Indian school road crossing, at first was believed drowned in the flood waters of the raging Santa Cruz, but later was found alive.
The storm hit Drachman school on South Eighth avenue and West Eighteenth street, tearing out the skylights, rending the roof from its moorings, breaking down beams and doing much interior damage. The school was declared dangerous by inspectors who went through it immediately afterward. It was estimated it would take $10,000 to repair the damage.
Aug. 20
Today showers and thunderstorms are likely with a high near 84. The chance of rain is 90 percent. Tonight the low should be around 70 with an 80 percent chance of rain.
Yesterday's high was 85 degrees, the low was 75 and there was 26 hundredths of an inch of rain.
Last year on this date the high was 93 degrees and the low was 71. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 95 degrees, the low was 72 and there was a trace amount of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 94 degrees and the low was 70.
The record high for Aug. 20 is 110, set in 1915.
Aug. 19
Expect a high near 90 degrees and a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tonight will also have a 90 percent chance of rain and a low around 70.
Yesterday's high was 95 degrees, the low was 73 and there was a trace amount of rain.
Last year on this date the high was 91 degrees and the low was 72. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 90 degrees, the low was 72 and there was a trace amount of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 96 and the low was 69.
The record high for Aug. 19 is 111, set in 2020.
