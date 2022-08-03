Today's Tucson weather forecast: Aug. 3

Aug. 3

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 99 degrees and a 30 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tonight, expect it to be mostly cloudy with a low around 76 and a 30 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m.

Last year on this date the high was 104 and the low was 79. Fifty years ago the high was 99 and the low was 78. One hundred years ago the high was 98 and the low 69.

The record high for Aug. 3 is 110 set in 1994. The normal high is 99 degrees.

Aug. 2

Expect today to be mostly sunny with a high of about 99 degrees and a 20 percent chance of showers. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 76 and a 20 percent chance of rain. Yesterday's high was 99 degrees and the low was 71.

Last year on this date the high was 101 and the low was 76. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 101 and the low was 80. One hundred years ago the high was 96 and the low was 67.

The record high for Aug. 2 is 110, set in 1918. The normal high is 99.

Aug. 1

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 99 and a 20 percent chance of rain. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low near 78 and a 20 percent chance of rain. Yesterday's high was 98 degrees, the low was 70 and there was 0.28 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 97 and the low was 76. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 107 and the low was 76. One hundred years ago the high was 92, the low 69 and there was a trace of rain.

The record high for Aug. 1 is 112, set in 1993. The normal high is 99 degrees.

July 31

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 95 and a 50 percent chance of rain. Tonight expect a 30 percent chance of rain and a low around 76. Yesterday's high was 96, the low was 74 and there was 0.04 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 94 and the low 71. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 106 and the low was 77. One hundred years ago the high was 92, the low was 67 and there was a trace of rain.

The record high for July 31 is 111, set in 1986. The normal high is 99.

July 30

Today is expected to be cloudy with a high near 96 and a 60 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 75 and a 60 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m. Yesterday's high was 96 degrees, the low was 71 and there was 0.28 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 95 degrees, the low was 71 and there was 0.67 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 102 and the low was 72. One hundred years ago the high was 99, the low was 68 and there was 0.49 of an inch of rain.

The record high for July 30 is 110, set in 2020. The normal high is 99.

July 29

Today should be partly sunny with a high near 94 and a 60 Percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Tonight's rain chance is 40 percent and the low should be around 75. Yesterday's high was 87, the low was 75 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 97, the low was 73 and there was 0.31 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago the high was 105, the low 74 and there was 0.1 of an inch of rain, One hundred years ago the high was 102 and the low was 70 degrees.

The record high for July 29 is 110, set in 1995. The normal high is 99.

July 28

Today you can expect a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., otherwise mostly cloudy with a high of 93. It should be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 75 and a 50 percent chance of showers. Yesterday's high was 94 and the low was 74.

Last year on this date the high was 96 and the low was 71. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 102, the low was 77 and there was 0.02 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 100 and the low was 71.

The record high for July 28 is 114, set in 1995. The normal high is 99.