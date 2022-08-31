Today's Tucson weather forecast: Aug. 31

Pedestrians creating shade with an umbrella walk across East Speedway Blvd. at the the intersection of East Speedway Blvd. and North Alvernon Way in Tucson, Ariz. on June 7, 2022. Weekend temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees or higher according to the National Weather Service. A heat warning is in effect from Thursday until Sunday.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson from Sentinel Peak as clouds roll through Pima County on Dec. 29, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
A monsoon storm moving across Marana slowly obscures the view of Picacho Peak 20 miles beyond the storm on Aug. 9.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
A semi-shrouded lightning bolt illuminates a shaft of rain in the north-central part of Tucson on Wednesday night. Rain, at times heavy, and lightning covered most of the valley during the early evening and into the night.
Kelly Presnell photos, Arizona Daily Star
Lightning strikes the Santa Catalina Mountains near Pima Canyon during a monsoon storm on Aug. 10, 2022.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A gentleman uses an umbrella for shade while waiting for a bus to arrive at a bus stop on the corner of North Oracle Road and West Limberlost Drive in Tucson, Ariz. on June 7, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett
A roofing crew member wipes his face while working in 100-degree heat on Nottinghill Apartments on North Alvernon Way on Tuesday.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A group of children stand under a bucket while the bucket spills some water at the splash pad at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 7, 2022.
Today should be sunny with a high near 100 degrees. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and a low around 75 degrees.
Yesterday's high was 104 and the low was 75 degrees.
Last year on this date the high was 88 degrees, the low was 72 and there was 18 hundredths of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 97 degrees, the low was 70 and there was 45 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 92 degrees, the low was 76 and there was a trace amount of rain.
The record high for Aug. 31 is 108 degrees, set in 2011.
Aug. 30
Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 104 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 75.
Yesterday's high was 99 degrees and the low was 74.
Last year on this date the high was 101 degrees, the low was 76 and there was 4 hundredths of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 degrees, the low was 68 and there was a trace amount of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 106 degrees and the low was 69.
Today should be sunny with a high of about 101 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 76.
Yesterday's high was 96 degrees and the low was 76.
Last year on this date the high was 103 degrees and the low was 77. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 91 degrees, the low was 71 and there was 37 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 106 degrees and the low was 68.
The record high for Aug. 29 is 107, set in 1985.
Aug. 28
Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 97. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 74.
Yesterday's high was 98 degrees and the low was 75.
Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees and the low was 77. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 92 degrees, the low was 69 and there was 3 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 105 degrees and the low was 72.
The record high for Aug. 28 is 107 degrees, set in 2020.
Aug. 27
Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 98 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 73.
Yesterday's high was 98 degrees and the low was 75.
Last year on this date the high was 103 degrees and the low was 77. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 88 degrees and the low was 70. One hundred years ago the high was 100 degrees and the low was 74.
The record high for Aug. 27 is 108, set in 2011.
Aug. 26
Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 96 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rain later in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low near 74 and a 30 percent chance of rain in the evening.
Yesterday's high was 97 degrees, the low was 75 and there was 71 hundredths of an inch of rain.
Last year on this date the high was 106 degrees and the low was 76. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 86 degrees, the low was 73 and there was a trace amount of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 103 degrees and the low was 72.
The record high for Aug. 26 is 108 degrees, set in 2011.
Aug. 25
Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 95 and a 40 percent chance of rain. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 75 and a 40 percent chance of rain.
Yesterday's high was 93 degrees and the low was 72.
Last year on this date the high was 104 degrees and the low was 73. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 95 degrees and the low was 72. One hundred years ago the high was 95 degrees and the low was 72.
The record high for Aug. 25 is 107, set in 2020.
