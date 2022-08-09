Today's Tucson weather forecast: Aug. 9

Aug. 9

Today is expected to be partly sunny with a high hear 96 and a 60 percent chance of precipitation. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 74 and a 60 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 99, the low was 72 and there was 0.12 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 80, the low was 75 and there was a trace of rain. Fifty years ago the high was 92, the low was 68 and there was 0.42 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago on this date the high was 89, the low was 69 and there was 0.19 of an inch of rain.

The record high for Aug. 9 is 109, set in 1915.

Aug. 8

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 97 and a 50 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 74 and a 50 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 101, the low was 74 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 99 and the low was 76 degrees. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 95, the low was 71 and there was 0.06 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 96, the low 76 and there was 0.06 of an inch of rain.

The record high for Aug. 8 is 108, set in 2012.

Aug. 7

Today is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 100 and a 50 percent chance of rain. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 74 degrees and a 70 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 104, the low was 78 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 100 and the low was 75 degrees. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 95, the low was 70 and there was 0.03 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 98 and the low was 78.

The record high for Aug. 7 is 108, set in 1995.

Aug. 6

Today you can expect increasing clouds with a high near 101 and a 50 percent chance of rain. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 76 and a 60 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 99 degrees, the low was 76 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 102, the low was 81 and there was a trace of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 91, the low was 70 and there was 0.03 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 102 and the low was 72.

The record high for Aug. 6 is 109, set in 2018.

Aug. 5

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 100 and a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Tonight expect clouds and a low around 77 with a 40 percent chance of rain. Yesterday's high was 95, the low was 72 and there was 0.16 of an inch of rain.

One year ago today the high was 103 and the low was 82. Fifty years ago on this date, the high was 94, the low was 71 and there was 0.43 of an inch of rain.

The record high for Aug. 5 is 109, set in 2019.

Aug. 4

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 98 and a 40 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. Tonight is likely to be mostly cloudy with a low around 76 and a 30 percent chance of rain.

Yesterday's high was 98 degrees, the low was 74 and there was 0.05 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 107 and the low was 76. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 98, the low was 76 and there was a trace of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 102 and the low was 69.

The record high for Aug. 4 is 109, set in 1994. The normal high is 99.

Aug. 3

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 99 degrees and a 30 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tonight, expect it to be mostly cloudy with a low around 76 and a 30 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Yesterday's high was 99 and the low 76.

Last year on this date the high was 104 and the low was 79. Fifty years ago the high was 99 and the low was 78. One hundred years ago the high was 98 and the low 69.

The record high for Aug. 3 is 110 set in 1994. The normal high is 99 degrees.