spotlight

Today's Tucson weather forecast: Dec. 12

Dec. 12

Today should bring patchy fog between 8 and 10 a.m. and a steady temperature around 45 degrees. Rain is expected mainly before 11 a.m. and could be heavy at times with the chance of rain at 90%. Tonight rain is again likely (70%) before 11 p.m., otherwise mostly cloudy with a low around 36.

Yesterday's high was 74 degrees and the low was 41.

Last year on this date the high was 73 degrees and the low was 41. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 54 degrees and the low was 27. One hundred years ago the high was 73 degrees and the low was 37.

The record high for Dec. 12 is 79 degrees, set in 2004. The record low is 20 degrees, set in 1916. The normal high is 65 degrees and the normal low is 41.

Dec. 11

Today should be sunny with a high near 73 degrees. Tonight will have increasing clouds, a low around 42 degrees and a 50% chance of rain after 11 p.m.

Yesterday's high was 70 degrees and the low was 39.

Last year on this date the high was 67 degrees and the low was 40. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 44 degrees and the low was 35. One hundred years ago the high was 70 degrees and the low was 36.

The record high for Dec. 11 is 83 degrees, set in 1939. The record low is 15 degrees, set in 1916. the record precipitation for the date is 1.02 inches, set in 1940.

Dec. 10

Yesterday's high was 65 degrees and the low was 43.

Dec. 9

Yesterday's high was 67 degrees and the low was 41.

Dec. 8

Yesterday's high was 68 degrees and the low was 46.

Dec. 7

Yesterday's high was 72 degrees and the low was 51.

Dec. 6

Yesterday's high was 70 degrees and the low was 53.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Online producer

