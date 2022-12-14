Today's Tucson weather forecast: Dec. 14

Dec, 14

Today, expect widespread frost before 9 a.m., otherwise, it should be sunny with a high near 52 degrees. Tonight, expect more widespread frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it should be clear with a low around 28 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 53 degrees and the low was 36.

Last year on this date the high was 73 degrees, the low was 56 and there was one hundredth of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 50 degrees and the low was 27. One hundred years ago the high was 71 degrees, the low was 52 and there was 7 hundredths of an inch of rain.

The record high for Dec. 14 is 80 degrees, set in 2010. The record low is 10, set in 1901. The record precipitation is 1.01 inches, set in 1967. The normal high is 65 degrees.

Dec. 13

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and light and variable winds. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 28 degrees. Expect widespread frost, mainly after 1 a.m., so consider covering outdoor plants.

Yesterday's high was 59 degrees, the low was 41 and there was ½ inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 77 degrees and the low is 43. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 54 degrees and the low was 30. One hundred years ago the high was 74 degrees and the low was 54.

The record high for Dec. 13 is 84 degrees, set in 2010. The record low is 19 degrees, set in 1911. The record precipitation is 1.14 inches, set in 2011.

Dec. 12

Today should bring patchy fog between 8 and 10 a.m. and a steady temperature around 45 degrees. Rain is expected mainly before 11 a.m. and could be heavy at times with the chance of rain at 90%. Tonight rain is again likely (70%) before 11 p.m., otherwise mostly cloudy with a low around 36.

Yesterday's high was 74 degrees and the low was 41.

Last year on this date the high was 73 degrees and the low was 41. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 54 degrees and the low was 27. One hundred years ago the high was 73 degrees and the low was 37.

The record high for Dec. 12 is 79 degrees, set in 2004. The record low is 20 degrees, set in 1916. The normal high is 65 degrees and the normal low is 41.

Dec. 11

Today should be sunny with a high near 73 degrees. Tonight will have increasing clouds, a low around 42 degrees and a 50% chance of rain after 11 p.m.

Yesterday's high was 70 degrees and the low was 39.

Last year on this date the high was 67 degrees and the low was 40. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 44 degrees and the low was 35. One hundred years ago the high was 70 degrees and the low was 36.

The record high for Dec. 11 is 83 degrees, set in 1939. The record low is 15 degrees, set in 1916. the record precipitation for the date is 1.02 inches, set in 1940.

Dec. 10

Yesterday's high was 65 degrees and the low was 43.

Dec. 9

Yesterday's high was 67 degrees and the low was 41.

Dec. 8

Yesterday's high was 68 degrees and the low was 46.

Dec. 7