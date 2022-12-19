Today's Tucson weather forecast: Dec. 19

Dec. 19

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 63 degrees and calm wind from the northwest. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 34 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 64 degrees and the low was 42.

Last year on this date the high was 69 degrees and the low was 40. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 39. One hundred years ago the high was 72 degrees and the low was 35.

The record high for Dec. 19 is 81 degrees, set in 1917. The record low is 19 degrees, set in 1908.

Dec. 18

Today should start out cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 62 degrees. Expect a slight chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 35 degrees.

Last year on this date the high was 62 degrees and the low was 30. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 69 degrees and the low was 43. One hundred years ago the high was 66 degrees and the low was 32.

The record high for Dec. 18 is 80 degrees, set in 1950. The record low is 23 degrees, set in 1909.

Dec. 17

Yesterday's high was 59 degrees and the low was 36.

Dec. 16

Yesterday's high was 56 degrees and the low was 30.

Dec. 15

Yesterday's high was 53 degrees and the low was 32.

Dec. 14

Today, expect widespread frost before 9 a.m., otherwise, it should be sunny with a high near 52 degrees. Tonight, expect more widespread frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it should be clear with a low around 28 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 53 degrees and the low was 36.

Last year on this date the high was 73 degrees, the low was 56 and there was one hundredth of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 50 degrees and the low was 27. One hundred years ago the high was 71 degrees, the low was 52 and there was 7 hundredths of an inch of rain.

The record high for Dec. 14 is 80 degrees, set in 2010. The record low is 10, set in 1901. The record precipitation is 1.01 inches, set in 1967. The normal high is 65 degrees.

Dec. 13

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and light and variable winds. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 28 degrees. Expect widespread frost, mainly after 1 a.m., so consider covering outdoor plants.

Yesterday's high was 59 degrees, the low was 41 and there was ½ inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 77 degrees and the low is 43. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 54 degrees and the low was 30. One hundred years ago the high was 74 degrees and the low was 54.