Today's Tucson weather forecast: Dec. 21

Dec. 21

Yesterday's high was 66 degrees and the low was 36.

We're having really nice weather this week, but it would be rude to brag to relatives who aren't so lucky.

Dec. 20

Yesterday's high was 64 degrees and the low was 35.

Prepare for a mild day, perfect for getting outdoors.

Dec. 19

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 63 degrees and calm wind from the northwest. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 34 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 64 degrees and the low was 42.

Last year on this date the high was 69 degrees and the low was 40. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 39. One hundred years ago the high was 72 degrees and the low was 35.

The record high for Dec. 19 is 81 degrees, set in 1917. The record low is 19 degrees, set in 1908.

Dec. 18

Today should start out cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 62 degrees. Expect a slight chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 35 degrees.

Last year on this date the high was 62 degrees and the low was 30. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 69 degrees and the low was 43. One hundred years ago the high was 66 degrees and the low was 32.

The record high for Dec. 18 is 80 degrees, set in 1950. The record low is 23 degrees, set in 1909.

Dec. 17

Yesterday's high was 59 degrees and the low was 36.

It's warming just a little. See what you can expect today.

Dec. 16

Yesterday's high was 56 degrees and the low was 30.

It's still chilly, especially at night. See what to expect when you step out.

Dec. 15

Yesterday's high was 53 degrees and the low was 32.

It's time to cover your plants. Frost is expected again.

Outdoor enthusiast and former Arizona Daily Star reporter Doug Kreutz celebrated the early fall colors in the Catalinas in 2016. Video by Doug Kreutz.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

