Today's Tucson weather forecast: Dec. 24

Dec. 24

Yesterday's high was 69 degrees and the low was 38.

Dec. 23

Yesterday's high was 69 degrees, the low was 36 and there was a trace amount of rain.

Dec. 22

It's the first full day of winter!

Yesterday's high was 67 degrees and the low was 34.

Dec. 21

Yesterday's high was 66 degrees and the low was 36.

Dec. 20

Yesterday's high was 64 degrees and the low was 35.

Dec. 19

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 63 degrees and calm wind from the northwest. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 34 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 64 degrees and the low was 42.

Last year on this date the high was 69 degrees and the low was 40. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 39. One hundred years ago the high was 72 degrees and the low was 35.

The record high for Dec. 19 is 81 degrees, set in 1917. The record low is 19 degrees, set in 1908.

Dec. 18

Today should start out cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 62 degrees. Expect a slight chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 35 degrees.

Last year on this date the high was 62 degrees and the low was 30. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 69 degrees and the low was 43. One hundred years ago the high was 66 degrees and the low was 32.