Today's Tucson weather forecast: Dec. 25

Dec. 25

Enjoy a Christmas day that is sunny with a high near 71 degrees and light winds. Tonight should be clear with a low around 40 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 70 degrees and the low was 38.

Last year on this date the high was 65 degrees and the low was 55. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 65 degrees and the low was 44. One hundred years ago the high was 72 degrees and the low was 31.

The record high for Dec. 25 is 82 degrees, set in 1933. The record low is 21 degrees, set in 1903. The normal high is 64 degrees.

Dec. 24

Yesterday's high was 69 degrees and the low was 38.

Dec. 23

Yesterday's high was 69 degrees, the low was 36 and there was a trace amount of rain.

Dec. 22

It's the first full day of winter!

Yesterday's high was 67 degrees and the low was 34.

Dec. 21

Yesterday's high was 66 degrees and the low was 36.

Dec. 20

Yesterday's high was 64 degrees and the low was 35.

Dec. 19

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 63 degrees and calm wind from the northwest. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 34 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 64 degrees and the low was 42.

Last year on this date the high was 69 degrees and the low was 40. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 39. One hundred years ago the high was 72 degrees and the low was 35.