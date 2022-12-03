Today's Tucson weather forecast: Dec. 3

A car travels down E. Mount Lemmon Hwy past a group of trees changing colors in the Santa Catalina Mountains near Tucson, Ariz. on Oct. 19th, 2021. The leaves along E. Mount Lemmon Hwy, along trails in the Santa Catalina Mountains and Summerhaven have started to change their colors during the fall season. Places you can see the leaves changing are at Gordon Hirabayashi Campground, Palisades Visitor Center, Bear Wallow Trail, Summerhaven and Mint Spring Trailhead.