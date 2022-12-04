Today's Tucson weather forecast: Dec. 4

Dec. 4

Today should be a wet day with a high near 66 with a 90% chance of showers. Thunderstorms are possible after noon. Tonight the rain continues with a 30% chance before 9 p.m. and a low around 56.

Yesterday's high was 51 degrees, the low was 51 and there was 31 hundredths of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 76 degrees and the low was 49. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 39. One hundred years ago the high was 64 degrees and the low was 47.

The record high for Dec. 4 is 85 degrees, set in 1895. The record low is 21 degrees, set in 1909. The record precipitation for this date is 1.16 inches, which happened in 1992.

Dec. 3

Yesterday's high was 75 degrees and the low was 45.

Dec. 2

Yesterday's high was 77 degrees and the low was 46.

Dec. 1

Yesterday's high was 76 degrees and the ow was 43.

Nov. 30

Yesterday's high was 69 degrees and the low was 46.

Nov. 29