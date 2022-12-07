Today's Tucson weather forecast: Dec. 7

Dec. 7

Yesterday's high was 72 degrees and the low was 51.

Dec. 6

Yesterday's high was 70 degrees and the low was 53.

Dec. 5

Today, expect dense fog, mainly before 9 a.m. Otherwise it should be cloudy and then gradually clearing with a high near 71 degrees. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 48.

Yesterday's high was 63 degrees, the low was 59 and there was 38 hundredths of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 76 degrees and the low was 43. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 58 degrees, the low was 36 and there was 13 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 72 degrees and the low was 35.

The record high for Dec. 5 is 83 degrees, set in 1939. The record low is 17 degrees, set in 1909. The record precipitation for this date is 2.1 inches, which occurred in 1994.

Dec. 4

Today should be a wet day with a high near 66 with a 90% chance of showers. Thunderstorms are possible after noon. Tonight the rain continues with a 30% chance before 9 p.m. and a low around 56.

Yesterday's high was 51 degrees, the low was 51 and there was 31 hundredths of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 76 degrees and the low was 49. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 39. One hundred years ago the high was 64 degrees and the low was 47.

The record high for Dec. 4 is 85 degrees, set in 1895. The record low is 21 degrees, set in 1909. The record precipitation for this date is 1.16 inches, which happened in 1992.

Dec. 3

Yesterday's high was 75 degrees and the low was 45.

Dec. 2

Yesterday's high was 77 degrees and the low was 46.

Dec. 1