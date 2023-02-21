Feb. 21

Last year on this date the high was 65 degrees and the low was 43. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 56 degrees, the low was 44 and there was 98 hundredths of an inch of rain, setting the current record. One hundred years ago the high was 77 degrees, the low was 49 and there was a trace amount of rain.

Feb. 20

Today you can expect a 20% chance of showers before 8 a.m.. Then it will be mostly cloudy and gradually becoming sunny with a high near 72 degrees. Tonight there should be a 20% chance of showers after 11 p.m.; otherwise, it should be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 68 degrees, the low was 51 and there was a trace amount of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 78 degrees and the low was 44. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 60 degrees, the low was 48 and there was 15 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 80 degrees and the low was 45.

The record high for Feb. 20 is 89 degrees, set in 1943. The record low is 23 degrees, set in 1955. Record snowfall for this date is 2 inches, set in 2013.

Feb. 19

Today you can expect a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m.; otherwise it should be cloudy with a high near 69 degrees. Tonight should be cloudy with a low around 48 degrees and a 20% chance of showers.

Yesterday's high was 75 degrees and the low was 50.

Last year on this date the high was 79 degrees and the low was 39. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 68 degrees and the low was 36. One hundred years ago the high was 82 degrees and the low was 47.

The record high for Feb. 19 is 85 degrees, set in 1981. The record low is 25 degrees, set in 1955.

Feb. 18

Last year on this date the high was 70 degrees and the low was 32. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 63 degrees and the low was 36. One hundred years ago the high was 77 degrees and the low was 48.

Feb. 17

Last year on this date the high was 61 degrees and the low was 40. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 57 degrees and the low was 35. One hundred years ago the high was 79 degrees and the low was 52.

Feb. 16

Last year on this date the high was 60 degrees, the low was 40 and there was 4 hundredths of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 56 degrees, the low was 38 and there was 2 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 79 degrees and the low was 52.

Feb. 15