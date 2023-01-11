 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's Tucson weather forecast: Jan. 11

Jan. 11

Yesterday's high was 75 degrees and the low was 44.

It will be a little cooler today, but still beautiful.

Jan. 10

Yesterday's high was 74 degrees and the low was 41.

See what you can expect when you venture outside today.

Jan. 9

Today should be sunny with a high near 75 degrees and light, variable winds. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 74 degrees and the low was 42.

Last year on this date the high was 73 degrees and the low was 41. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 66 degrees, the low was 42 and there was a trace amount of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 80 degrees and the low was 33.

The record high for Jan. 9 is 81 degrees, set in 1948. The record low is 24 degrees, set in 1899.

Jan. 8

Today should be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and light, variable winds. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 40.

Yesterday's high was 72 degrees and the low was 40.

Last year on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 45. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 59 degrees and the low was 34. One hundred years ago the high was 78 degrees and the low was 30.

The record high for Jan. 8 is 82 degrees, set in 2002. The record low is 13 degrees, set in 1913.

Jan. 7

Yesterday's high was 67 degrees and the low was 46.

It would be best not to brag about our beautiful weather to your relatives in colder climates.

Jan. 6

Yesterday's high was 72 degrees and the low was 42.

It may be winter, but we're having beautiful, mild weather.

Jan. 5

Yesterday's high was 66 degrees and the low was 41.

It will be a little warmer. See what else you can expect.

Scattered showers in the Tucson area and snowfall at higher elevations on Jan. 1 kicked off an expected three-day stretch of winter weather. Light showers and mountain snow are expected Monday and Tuesday before warmer weather starts Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to the National Weather Service. Video courtesy of the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences Department.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

