Today's Tucson weather forecast: Jan. 12

Jan. 12

Yesterday's high was 64 degrees and the low was 49.

Jan. 11

Yesterday's high was 75 degrees and the low was 44.

Jan. 10

Yesterday's high was 74 degrees and the low was 41.

Jan. 9

Today should be sunny with a high near 75 degrees and light, variable winds. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 74 degrees and the low was 42.

Last year on this date the high was 73 degrees and the low was 41. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 66 degrees, the low was 42 and there was a trace amount of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 80 degrees and the low was 33.

The record high for Jan. 9 is 81 degrees, set in 1948. The record low is 24 degrees, set in 1899.

Jan. 8

Today should be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and light, variable winds. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 40.

Yesterday's high was 72 degrees and the low was 40.

Last year on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 45. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 59 degrees and the low was 34. One hundred years ago the high was 78 degrees and the low was 30.

The record high for Jan. 8 is 82 degrees, set in 2002. The record low is 13 degrees, set in 1913.

Jan. 7

Yesterday's high was 67 degrees and the low was 46.

Jan. 6