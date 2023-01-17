Today's Tucson weather forecast: Jan. 17

Jan. 17

Today should be cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a 70% chance of rain mostly before 11 a.m. Tonight should bring patchy frost after 5 a.m., otherwise partly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 58 degrees, the low was 49 and there was 59 hundredths of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 74 degrees and the low was 44. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 64 degrees and the low was 40. One hundred years ago the high was a record 82 degrees and the low was 46.

The record high for Jan 17 is 82 degrees, set in 1923. The record low is 19 degrees, set in 1987. The normal high is 67 degrees.

Jan. 16

Today you should see patchy fog between 9 and 11 a.m., a high near 58 degrees and a 90% chance of rain. The chance of rain tonight is 90% and the low should be around 43 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 63 degrees, the low was 50 and there was a little more than a half inch of rain, 0.54 inch.

Last year on this date the high was 76 degrees and the low was 43. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 70 degrees and the low was 40. One hundred years ago the high was 76 degrees and the low was 53.

The record high for Jan. 16 is 84 degrees, set in 2000. The record low is 22 degrees, set in 1919.

Jan. 15

Today you can expect a 90 percent chance of rain and a high near 61 degrees. Tonight's low should be around 47 degrees and the chance of rain will be 80 percent.

Yesterday's high was 75 degrees and the low was 46.

Last year on this date the high was 68 degrees and the low was 36. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 73 degrees and the low was 43. One hundred years ago the high was 75 degrees and the low was 37.

The record high for Jan. 15 is 85 degrees, set in 2000. The record low is 17 degrees, set in 2013. The normal high is 67 degrees

Jan. 14

Jan. 13

Yesterday's high was 75 degrees and the low was 37.

Jan. 12

Yesterday's high was 64 degrees and the low was 49.

Jan. 11