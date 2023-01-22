Today's Tucson weather forecast: Jan. 22

Jan. 22

Today should be sunny with a high near 63 degrees and widespread frost before 9 a.m. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 56 degrees and the low was 28.

Last year on this date the high was 64 degrees and the low was 38. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 48 degrees, the low was 30 and there was a trace amount of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 65 degrees and the low was 45.

The record high for Jan. 22 is 81 degrees, set in 2013. The record low is 15 degrees, set in 1937. The record rainfall for this date is 1.11 inches, set in 2010.

Jan. 21

Yesterday's high was 54 degrees and the low was 33.

Jan. 20

Yesterday's high was 61 degrees and the low was 33.

Jan. 19

Yesterday's high was 57 degrees and the low was 38.

Jan. 18

Yesterday's high was 58 degrees, the low was 42 and there was 44 hundredths of an inch of rain.

Jan. 17

Today should be cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a 70% chance of rain mostly before 11 a.m. Tonight should bring patchy frost after 5 a.m., otherwise partly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 58 degrees, the low was 49 and there was 59 hundredths of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 74 degrees and the low was 44. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 64 degrees and the low was 40. One hundred years ago the high was a record 82 degrees and the low was 46.

The record high for Jan 17 is 82 degrees, set in 1923. The record low is 19 degrees, set in 1987. The normal high is 67 degrees.

Jan. 16

Today you should see patchy fog between 9 and 11 a.m., a high near 58 degrees and a 90% chance of rain. The chance of rain tonight is 90% and the low should be around 43 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 63 degrees, the low was 50 and there was a little more than a half inch of rain, 0.54 inch.

Last year on this date the high was 76 degrees and the low was 43. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 70 degrees and the low was 40. One hundred years ago the high was 76 degrees and the low was 53.