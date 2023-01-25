 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's Tucson weather forecast: Jan. 25

Jan. 25

We'll still be getting the shivers in the morning for a while.

Jan. 24

Yesterday's high was 47 degrees, the low was 35 and there was a trace amount of rain and snow.

It's still going to be a bit chilly today, so wear layers.

Jan. 23

Today should be cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 48 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain or snow before 8 a.m. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 27 degrees and widespread frost after 11 p.m.

Yesterday's high was 67 degrees and the low was 32.

Last year on this date the high was 64 degrees, the low was 41 and there was 1 hundredth of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 55 degrees and the low was 29. One hundred years ago the high was 70 degrees and the low was 50.

The record high for Jan. 23 is 81 degrees, set in 2016. The record low is 17 degrees, set in 1937.

Jan. 22

Today should be sunny with a high near 63 degrees and widespread frost before 9 a.m. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 56 degrees and the low was 28.

Last year on this date the high was 64 degrees and the low was 38. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 48 degrees, the low was 30 and there was a trace amount of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 65 degrees and the low was 45.

The record high for Jan. 22 is 81 degrees, set in 2013. The record low is 15 degrees, set in 1937. The record rainfall for this date is 1.11 inches, set in 2010.

Jan. 21

Yesterday's high was 54 degrees and the low was 33.

It will get cold and frosty again tonight.

Jan. 20

Yesterday's high was 61 degrees and the low was 33.

You may want to cover sensitive plants tonight. It will get a bit nippy.

Jan. 19

Yesterday's high was 57 degrees and the low was 38.

We'll be having a little frost in the morning.

Do you know when our hottest day was, or our coldest? What was our wettest year? Take this quiz and find out.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

