Today's Tucson weather forecast: Jan. 29

Jan 29

Today should be sunny with a high near 68 degrees and south-southeast winds of 12-17 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could be as high as 26 mph. Tonight should be clear with a low around 36 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 68 degrees and the low was 33.

Last year on this date the high was 73 degrees and the low was 49. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 71 degrees and the low was 47. One hundred years ago the high was 66 degrees and the low was 37.

The record high for Jan. 29 is 82 degrees, set in 1986. The record low is 19 degrees, set in 1932.

Yesterday's high was 47 degrees, the low was 35 and there was a trace amount of rain and snow.

Today should be cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 48 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain or snow before 8 a.m. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 27 degrees and widespread frost after 11 p.m.

Yesterday's high was 67 degrees and the low was 32.

Last year on this date the high was 64 degrees, the low was 41 and there was 1 hundredth of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 55 degrees and the low was 29. One hundred years ago the high was 70 degrees and the low was 50.