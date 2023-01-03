Today's Tucson weather forecast: Jan. 3

A tree is covered with snow outside of Summerhaven, Ariz. in the Santa Catalina Mountains on Nov. 9, 2020. The Mt. Lemmon General Store in Summerhaven got about 1-2 inches of snow early Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow can be seen just before mile marker 16 and at elevations higher than 6,000 feet. The weather service also noted Tucson International Airport recorded its first measurable rainfall since Aug. 29, a stretch of 71 days.