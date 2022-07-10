Today's Tucson weather forecast: July 10

July 10

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 107. Tonight the low should be around 82 with a 20 percent chance of showers. Yesterday's high was 108, the low 82 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on July 10 the high was a record 109, the low was 73 and there was half an inch of rain. Fifty years ago the high was 100, the low was 73 and there was a trace of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 97 and the low 67.

The normal high for this date is 101.

July 9

Today you can expect a 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. and a high near 106. There will be possible areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Tonight expect a 20 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. and a low around 79. Yesterday's high was 107 and the low 77.

Last year on July 9 the high was 107 and the low 83. Fifty years ago the high was 102, the low was 73 and there was a trace of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 93 and the low 67.

The record high for July 9 is 110 set in 1979. The normal high is 101.

July 8

Today is expected to be sunny with a high around 106. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 80. Yesterday's high was 104 and the low was 73.

Last year on July 8, the high was 108 and the low 76. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 96, the low was 74 and there was 0.01 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 92, the low was 72 and there was a trace of rain.

The record high for July 8 is 111, set in 1994. The normal high is 101.

July 7

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 103. It should be mostly clear tonight with a low around 77. Yesterday's high was 102 and the low 74.

Last year on July 7, the high was 107, the low was 78 and there was 0.06 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 101 and the low 81 with a trace of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 97 and the low 72.

The record high for this date is 111, set in 2017. The normal high is 101.

July 6

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 100 degrees. Tonight should be clear with a low around 74. Yesterday's high was 101 and the low was 79.

Last year on July 6, the high was 106 and the low 79. Fifty years ago, the high was 101 and the low 76. One hundred years ago, the high was 103, the low was 72 and there was 0.15 of an inch of rain.

The record high for this date is 109, set in 2017. The normal high is 102.

July 5

Expect today to be mostly sunny with a high near 99 and a 20 percent chance of showers. Tonight, expect partial clouds and a low of 76. Yesterday's high was 97, the low was 79 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on July 5 the high was 100 degrees and the low was 80. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 102 and the low 76. One hundred years ago the high was 107 and the low 76.

The record high for July 5 is 111, set in 2018, and the normal high is 102.

July 4

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 97 and a 40 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 76 and a 20 percent chance of showers. Yesterdays high was 101 and the low 81.

One year ago on July 4, the high was 96 degrees, the low was 73 and there was one tenth of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 106 and the low 73. One hundred years ago the high was 107 and the low 78.