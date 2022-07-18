Today's Tucson weather forecast: July 18

July 18

Today should be mostly sunny with a high of 103 and a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tonight expect it to be mostly cloudy with a low around 80 and a 20 percent chance of rain. Yesterday's high was 106 and the low was 78.

One year ago the high was 93, the low was 74 and there was 0.07 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on July 18, the high was 91 and the low 73. One hundred years ago the high was 97, the low 71 and there was 0.36 of an inch of rain.

The record high for July 18 is 109, set in 1992. The normal high is 100.

July 17

Today is expected to be sunny and hot with a high of 106. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low of 81 and a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Yesterday's high was 108, the low 778 and there was a trace of rain.

One year ago on this date the high was 97 and the low 74. Fifty years ago the high was 84, the low was 66 and there was 0.41 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 103 and the low 74.

The record high for July 17 is 111, set in 2005. The normal high is 100.

July 16

Today expect it to be sunny and hot with a high near 107 and a 20 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 80 and a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Yesterday's high was 108, the low 80 and there was a trace of rain at the airport.

A year ago on this date the high was 91, the low was 76 and there was a trace of rain. Fifty years ago the high was 93, the low was 69 and there was 1.64 inches of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 104 and the low 72.

The record high for July 16 is 110, set in 2019. The normal high is 100.

July 15

Today is expected to be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 106. There is a 30 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low of 81 and a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Yesterday's high was 106, the low was 81 and there was 0.02 of an inch of rain at the airport.

Last year on this date the high was 91, the low was 72 and there was 0.04 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago the high was 94, the low was 66 and there was 0.67 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago today, the high was 104 and the low 69.

The record high for July 15 is 110 degrees, set in 1998. The normal high is 100.

July 14

Expect increasing clouds today and a high near 106. There will be a 30 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy tonight with a 30 percent chance of rain later this evening. Yesterday's high was 108, the low 80 and there was a trace of rain.

One year ago today the high was 90 degrees, the low was 76 and there was a trace of rain. Fifty years ago the high was 102, the low 76 and there was a trace of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 103 and the low was 77.

The record high for July 14 is 109 degrees, set in 1994. The normal high is 100.

July 13

Today should be sunny and hot with a high near 106 and a 30 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 82. Yesterday's high was 106 and the low 88.

One year ago on this date the high was 99 degrees, the low 75, and there was 0.01 of an inch of precipitation. Fifty years ago the high was 101 and the low 77. One hundred years ago the high was 103 and the low 75.

The record high for July 13 is 110, set in 1994. The normal high is 101.

July 12

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 105 and a 20 percent chance of rain. Tonight expect a low around 80 with a 20 percent chance of rain. Yesterday's high was 110 and the low 81.

Last year on July 12 the high was 101, the low was 71 and there was 0.39 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago the high was 102 and the low 79. One hundred years ago the high was 104 and the low 68.