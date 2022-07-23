Today's Tucson weather forecast: July 23

July 23

Expect today to be mostly cloudy and then clearing with a high near 104 and a 40 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low near 78. Yesterday's high was 107, the low 87 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 86, the low was 70 and there was 0.75 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 96 and the low was 75 degrees. One hundred years ago the high was 101 and the low 78.

The record high for this date is 109, set in 2018. The normal high is 99.

July 22

Today you can expect it to be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 107 and a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 82 and a 20 percent chance of rain. Yesterday's high was 106, the low was 80 and there was a trace of rain.

One year ago on this date the high was 100, the low was 70 and there was 0.29 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago today the high was 100 and the low was 73. One hundred years ago the high was 102 and the low was 70.

The record high for July 22 is 108, set in 2006. The normal high is 99 degrees.

July 21

Today is expected to be cloudy in the morning, then clearing and hot with a high around 105. Tonight expect it to be mostly cloudy with a low around 83 and a 20 percent chance of showers. Yesterday's high was 104, the low was 81 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 102 and the low 79. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 99 and the low 73. One hundred years ago the high was 96, the low was 67 and there was 0.12 of an inch of rain.

The record high for July 21 is 110 set in 2006. The normal high is 100.

July 20

Today should be mostly cloudy in the morning and then clearing with a high near 103. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 80. Yesterday's high was 107 and the low 83.

Last year on this date the high was 102, the low was 77 and there was 0.17 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago the high was 96 degrees and the low 74. One hundred years ago the high was 93, the low was 73 and there was 0.43 of an inch of rain.

The record high for July 20 is 109 degrees, set in 1989. The normal high is 100.

July 19

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 105. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 80 and a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Yesterday's high was 105 and the low was 80 degrees.

Last year on this date the high was 100, the low was 78 and there was a trace of rain. Fifty years ago on July 19, the high was 95, the low was 74 and there was a trace of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 97, the low 70 and there was 0.08 of an inch of rain.

The record high for July 19 is 109, set in 2009. The normal high is 100.

July 18

Today should be mostly sunny with a high of 103 and a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tonight expect it to be mostly cloudy with a low around 80 and a 20 percent chance of rain. Yesterday's high was 106 and the low was 78.

One year ago the high was 93, the low was 74 and there was 0.07 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on July 18, the high was 91 and the low 73. One hundred years ago the high was 97, the low 71 and there was 0.36 of an inch of rain.

The record high for July 18 is 109, set in 1992. The normal high is 100.

July 17

Today is expected to be sunny and hot with a high of 106. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low of 81 and a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Yesterday's high was 108, the low 778 and there was a trace of rain.

One year ago on this date the high was 97 and the low 74. Fifty years ago the high was 84, the low was 66 and there was 0.41 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 103 and the low 74.

The record high for July 17 is 111, set in 2005. The normal high is 100.