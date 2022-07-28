Today's Tucson weather forecast: July 28

July 28

Today you can expect a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., otherwise mostly cloudy with a high of 93. It should be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 75 and a 50 percent chance of showers. Yesterday's high was 94 and the low was 74.

Last year on this date the high was 96 and the low was 71. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 102, the low was 77 and there was 0.02 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 100 and the low was 71.

The record high for July 28 is 114, set in 1995. The normal high is 99.

July 27

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 94 and a 40 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Tonight expect clouds, a low around 76 and a 40 percent chance of rain, some of it heavy. Yesterday's high was 93, the low was 74 and there was 0.15 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 98 degrees, the low was 73 and there was 1.29 inches of rain. Fifty years ago the high was 102, the low was 76 and there was a trace of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 98 and the low 69.

The record high for July 27 is 113 degrees, set in 1995. The normal high is 99.

July 26

Today is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 93 and a 60 percent chance of showers. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 76 and a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Yesterday's high was 95, the low 74 and there was 0.07 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 93 and the low was 70. Fifty years ago on July 26 the high was 99 degrees and the low was 75. One hundred years ago the high was 92, the low was 76 and there was 0.1 of an inch of rain.

The record high for July 26 is 112 degrees, set in 1995. The normal high is 99.

July 25

Today should be mostly cloudy with a high near 93 and a 70 percent chance of precipitation. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 75 and a 50 percent chance of rain. Yesterday's high was 94 degrees, the low was 74 and there was 0.04 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 79, a record low high for the date, the low was 68 and there was 1.5 inches of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 71. One hundred years ago the high was 98, the low was 73 and there was a trace of rain.

The record high for this date is 110, set in 2018. The normal high is 99.

July 24

Today should be mostly cloudy with a high near 96 and a 70 percent chance of rain. Tonight showers are likely before 11 p.m. and the low should be around 77.

Last year on this date the high was 77, a record low high for the date, the low was 70 and there was 1.49 inches of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 degrees, the low was 71 and there was 0.64 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 98 degrees and the low was 70.

The record high for this date is 112, set in 2018. The normal high is 99.

July 23

Expect today to be mostly cloudy and then clearing with a high near 104 and a 40 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low near 78. Yesterday's high was 107, the low 87 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 86, the low was 70 and there was 0.75 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 96 and the low was 75 degrees. One hundred years ago the high was 101 and the low 78.

The record high for this date is 109, set in 2018. The normal high is 99.

July 22

Today you can expect it to be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 107 and a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 82 and a 20 percent chance of rain. Yesterday's high was 106, the low was 80 and there was a trace of rain.

One year ago on this date the high was 100, the low was 70 and there was 0.29 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago today the high was 100 and the low was 73. One hundred years ago the high was 102 and the low was 70.

The record high for July 22 is 108, set in 2006. The normal high is 99 degrees.