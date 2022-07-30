Today's Tucson weather forecast: July 30

July 30

Today is expected to be cloudy with a high near 96 and a 60 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 75 and a 60 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m. Yesterday's high was 96 degrees, the low was 71 and there was 0.28 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 95 degrees, the low was 71 and there was 0.67 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 102 and the low was 72. One hundred years ago the high was 99, the low was 68 and there was 0.49 of an inch of rain.

The record high for July 30 is 110, set in 2020. The normal high is 99.

July 29

Today should be partly sunny with a high near 94 and a 60 Percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Tonight's rain chance is 40 percent and the low should be around 75. Yesterday's high was 87, the low was 75 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 97, the low was 73 and there was 0.31 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago the high was 105, the low 74 and there was 0.1 of an inch of rain, One hundred years ago the high was 102 and the low was 70 degrees.

The record high for July 29 is 110, set in 1995. The normal high is 99.

July 28

Today you can expect a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., otherwise mostly cloudy with a high of 93. It should be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 75 and a 50 percent chance of showers. Yesterday's high was 94 and the low was 74.

Last year on this date the high was 96 and the low was 71. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 102, the low was 77 and there was 0.02 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 100 and the low was 71.

The record high for July 28 is 114, set in 1995. The normal high is 99.

July 27

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 94 and a 40 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Tonight expect clouds, a low around 76 and a 40 percent chance of rain, some of it heavy. Yesterday's high was 93, the low was 74 and there was 0.15 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 98 degrees, the low was 73 and there was 1.29 inches of rain. Fifty years ago the high was 102, the low was 76 and there was a trace of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 98 and the low 69.

The record high for July 27 is 113 degrees, set in 1995. The normal high is 99.

July 26

Today is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 93 and a 60 percent chance of showers. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 76 and a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Yesterday's high was 95, the low 74 and there was 0.07 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 93 and the low was 70. Fifty years ago on July 26 the high was 99 degrees and the low was 75. One hundred years ago the high was 92, the low was 76 and there was 0.1 of an inch of rain.

The record high for July 26 is 112 degrees, set in 1995. The normal high is 99.

July 25

Today should be mostly cloudy with a high near 93 and a 70 percent chance of precipitation. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 75 and a 50 percent chance of rain. Yesterday's high was 94 degrees, the low was 74 and there was 0.04 of an inch of rain.

Last year on this date the high was 79, a record low high for the date, the low was 68 and there was 1.5 inches of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 degrees and the low was 71. One hundred years ago the high was 98, the low was 73 and there was a trace of rain.

The record high for this date is 110, set in 2018. The normal high is 99.

July 24

Today should be mostly cloudy with a high near 96 and a 70 percent chance of rain. Tonight showers are likely before 11 p.m. and the low should be around 77.

Last year on this date the high was 77, a record low high for the date, the low was 70 and there was 1.49 inches of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 94 degrees, the low was 71 and there was 0.64 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 98 degrees and the low was 70.

The record high for this date is 112, set in 2018. The normal high is 99.