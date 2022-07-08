Today's Tucson weather forecast: July 8

July 8

Today is expected to be sunny with a high around 106. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 80. Yesterday's high was 104 and the low was 73.

Last year on July 8, the high was 108 and the low 76. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 96, the low was 74 and there was 0.01 of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 92, the low was 72 and there was a trace of rain.

The record high for July 8 is 111, set in 1994. The normal high is 101.

July 7

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 103. It should be mostly clear tonight with a low around 77. Yesterday's high was 102 and the low 74.

Last year on July 7, the high was 107, the low was 78 and there was 0.06 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 101 and the low 81 with a trace of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 97 and the low 72.

The record high for this date is 111, set in 2017. The normal high is 101.

July 6

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 100 degrees. Tonight should be clear with a low around 74. Yesterday's high was 101 and the low was 79.

Last year on July 6, the high was 106 and the low 79. Fifty years ago, the high was 101 and the low 76. One hundred years ago, the high was 103, the low was 72 and there was 0.15 of an inch of rain.

The record high for this date is 109, set in 2017. The normal high is 102.

July 5

Expect today to be mostly sunny with a high near 99 and a 20 percent chance of showers. Tonight, expect partial clouds and a low of 76. Yesterday's high was 97, the low was 79 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on July 5 the high was 100 degrees and the low was 80. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 102 and the low 76. One hundred years ago the high was 107 and the low 76.

The record high for July 5 is 111, set in 2018, and the normal high is 102.

July 4

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 97 and a 40 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 76 and a 20 percent chance of showers. Yesterdays high was 101 and the low 81.

One year ago on July 4, the high was 96 degrees, the low was 73 and there was one tenth of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 106 and the low 73. One hundred years ago the high was 107 and the low 78.

The record high for July 4 is 114, set in 1989, and the normal high is 102.

July 3

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 99 and a 20 percent chance of showers. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 77 and a 20 percent chance of showers. Yesterday's high was 101, the low 75 and there was a trace of rain.

One year ago on July 3, the high was 95 degrees and the low 74, and there was 0.29 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago the high was 105 and the low 71. One hundred years ago the high was 100 and the low 77.

The record high for July 3 is 111, set in 1989, and the normal high is 102.

July 2

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 98 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 76. Yesterday's high was 97, the low was 75 and 0.02 of an inch of rain fell at the airport.

One year ago on July 2, the high was 101 and the low 78, and there was 0.11 of an inch of rain. Fifty years ago the high was 107 and the low 70. One hundred years ago the high was 102 and the low 77.