Today's Tucson weather forecast: June 1

Tucson from Sentinel Peak as clouds roll through Pima County on Dec. 29, 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

June 1

Today is expected to be sunny with a high around 99 degrees with humidity at 21 percent. The dewpoint is 36 degrees and the overnight low should be about 65 degrees.

Last year on this date the high was 100 degrees and the low 68. Fifty years ago the high was 90 degrees and the low 56.

The record high for this date is 107, which occurred in 2012. The normal high is 98 degrees.

May 31

Today's high is expected to be 99 degrees, with humidity at 13 percent. The dewpoint is 26 degrees. The overnight low is forecast as 64 degrees.

Last year on this date the high was 98 degrees and the low 70. Fifty years ago on this date, the high was 87 degrees and the low 63.

The record high for this date is 107, which occurred in 2002.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Local Weather

