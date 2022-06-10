Today's Tucson weather forecast: June 10

June 10

Today is expected to be sunny with a high of 108 degrees and a low of 79. Winds will be out of the northwest at 12 mph and the humidity will be 15 percent.

We have not hit 110 degrees yet in 2022 ─ or had not when this was written the afternoon of June 9. Last year we first reached 110 degrees on June 12, and the following seven days had temperatures higher than 110. There is a good chance we will see our first 110-degree day for 2022 in the next several days.

Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees and the low 67. Fifty years ago on June 10, the high was 91 degrees and the low 66 with some rain.

The record high for June 10 is 110 degrees, set in 1896. The normal high is 101 degrees.

June 9

Today is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 105 degrees and a low of 77. Winds will be from the north-northeast at about 8 mph and the humidity will be 17 percent. Yesterday's high was 107.

Last year on this date the high was 103 and the low 66. Fifty years ago on June 9, the high was 91 degrees, the low 66, and .02 inch of rain was recorded at the airport.

The record high for this date is 109, set in 1985, and the normal high is 101 degrees.

June 8

The weather today will show a mix of sun and clouds and an expected high of 106 degrees. The low should be about 79 degrees and the humidity will be about 16 percent with winds from the northwest at 10 mph. Yesterday's high was 105 degrees and the low 74.

Last year on this date the high was 97 and the low 67 degrees. Fifty years ago on June 8, the high was 90 degrees and the low 62. There was a downpour downtown, but the officially recorded rain amount was .02 of an inch.

The record high for June 8 is 111 degrees, set in 1985. The normal high is 100 degrees.

June 7

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of about 104 degrees. The humidity will be about 15 percent and winds from the west-northwest at 11 mph. The low tonight should be about 74 degrees.

Last year on June 7 the high was 100 degrees and the low 67. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 89 degrees and it was rainy and windy. The low was 63 degrees.

The record high for June 7 is 109, set in 1985, and the normal high is 100 degrees.

June 6

Today is expected to be sunny with a high of 102 degrees and a low of 72. Winds during the day will be from the west at about 12 mph. Humidity will be about 13 percent.

Last year on this date the high was 101 degrees and the low 73. Fifty years ago on June 6, the high was 89 degrees and the low 68 with more scattered showers.

The record high for June 6 is 111, happening in 2016 and the normal high is 100 degrees.

June 5

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 100 degrees and a low of 69. Winds during the day will be from the west at about 12 mph. Humidity will be about 11 percent.

Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees and the low 71. Fifty years ago on June 5, the high was 88 degrees and the low 68, with scattered showers.

The record high for June 5 is 110, which happened in 2016. The normal high for the date is 99 degrees.

June 4

Today is expected to be sunny with a high of 100 degrees and a low of 67. During the day, winds should be out of the southwest at about 14 mph. The humidity will be about 10 percent.

Last year on this date the high was 101 degrees and the low 73. Fifty years ago on June 4, Tucson had a high of 90 and a low of 72 and threatening rain.

The record high temperature for June 4 is 112, which occurred in 1990. The normal for this date is 99 degrees.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

