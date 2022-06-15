Today's Tucson weather forecast: June 15

June 15

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 104 and a low of 73. Winds will be from the west ─ becoming northwest in the afternoon ─ at about 9 mph and the humidity will be around 9 percent. Yesterday's high was 103 degrees.

Last year on the date the high was a record 115 degrees and the low was 80. Fifty years ago on June 15, the high was 98 and the low 68.

The normal high for June 15 is 102 degrees.

June 14

Today should be sunny with a high of 104 degrees and a low of 71. Winds will be out of the southwest at 14 mph and the humidity will be 14 percent. Yesterday's high was 106.

The high last year on this date was a record 112 degrees and the low was 76. Fifty years ago on June 14, the high was 93 and the low 66.

The normal high for June 14 is 102 degrees.

June 13

Today is expected to be sunny with a high of 106 degrees and a low of 77. Winds will be from the west-southwest at 17 mph and the humidity will be 17 percent. Yesterday's high was 108 degrees.

The high last year on this date was a record 112 degrees and the low 74. Fifty years ago on June 13, the high was 91 and the low 68.

The normal high for June 13 is 101 degrees.

June 12

Today is expected to be sunny with a high of 107 and a low of 78 degrees. Winds will be from the west-northwest at 13 mph and the humidity will be 14 percent.

Last year on this date the high was a record 110 degrees and the low was 70. Fifty years ago on June 12 the high was 92 degrees and the low 71.

The normal high is 101 degrees.

June 11

Today should be sunny with some clouds at times and a high of 108 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest at 14 mph, the humidity will be 16 percent and the low 79.

Last year on this date the high was 105 degrees and the low 70. Fifty years ago on June 11, the high was 99 and the low 70.

The record high for June 11 is 111 degrees, set in 1933. The normal high is 101.

June 10

Today is expected to be sunny with a high of 108 degrees and a low of 79. Winds will be out of the northwest at 12 mph and the humidity will be 15 percent. Yesterday's high was 106.

We have not hit 110 degrees yet in 2022 ─ or had not when this was written the afternoon of June 9. Last year we first reached 110 degrees on June 12, and the following seven days had temperatures higher than 110. There is a good chance we will see our first 110-degree day for 2022 in the next several days.

Last year on this date the high was 102 degrees and the low 67. Fifty years ago on June 10, the high was 91 degrees and the low 66 with some rain.

The record high for June 10 is 110 degrees, set in 1896. The normal high is 101 degrees.

June 9

Today is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 105 degrees and a low of 77. Winds will be from the north-northeast at about 8 mph and the humidity will be 17 percent. Yesterday's high was 107.

Last year on this date the high was 103 and the low 66. Fifty years ago on June 9, the high was 91 degrees, the low 66, and .02 inch of rain was recorded at the airport.

The record high for this date is 109, set in 1985, and the normal high is 101 degrees.

