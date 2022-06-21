Today's Tucson weather forecast: June 21

ONE MAN KILLED, FIVE HURT AS DESERT DUST DEVIL RIPS WEBB WAREHOUSE INTO BITS

INJURED ARE TRAPPED BY ROOF'S FALL

Whirlwind Is Described As Largest One Ever Seen by Observers

By Chris Cole

A giant dust devil swirled through the open end of the Del E. Webb Construction company warehouse on East 36th street yesterday afternoon, killing one workman and injuring five others as the building collapsed in a shower of splintered timbers.

The body of Sebastian K. Merrill, 31, of 1521 North Santa Rita avenue, was found buried beneath sections of a fallen roof truss. Sheriff's deputies said they believed he died almost instantly. The building was under construction.

The injured workmen, all employes of the Webb company, were identified as Adolph Flores, of 114 South Convent street; Ernest Jeune, 507 East Joan street; J. O. Bell, 3757 South Clark avenue; Manuel Juarez, 208 East 23rd street; and F. B. Moeller, of 1208 St. Mary's road.

Fractured Skull

Flores, the most seriously injured, suffered a fractured skull and possible internal injuries, doctors at Tucson Medical Center said. Jeune suffered a broken hip and Bell a fractured right leg. Injuries to the others were minor although all of the men were held for observation.

Employes at the construction firm's supply yard at East 36th street and Country Club road described the dust devil as the biggest one they had ever seen.

Workmen only 50 feet away were unaware that the building had fallen until a blanket of blinding dust subsided and they heard the cries of the injured men pinned beneath parts of the roof.