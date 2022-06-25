Today's Tucson weather forecast: June 25

June 25
Today expect a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and continuing at 30 percent into the evening. The high should be 104 and the low 77. Yesterday's high was 102 and there was a trace of rain.
One year ago on June 25, the high was 102 and the low 77. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 96 and the low 64.
The record high for June 25 is 115, set in 1994. The normal high is 102.
June 24
Today brings a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 103 and a low of 75. Yesterday's high was 103 and there was a trace of rain.
Last year on June 24, the high was 99 and the low 75 and there was no measurable rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 97 and the low 62.
The record high for June 24 is 113, set in 2017, and the normal high is 102.
June 23
Today should be sunny and hot with a high of 104. Clouds will come in the afternoon with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect a low around 77 and a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening. Yesterday's high was 102, and while you may have had rain, there was no official rain at the Tucson International Airport.
Last year on this date the high was 99 and the low 76 and we had 0.17 inch of rainfall. Fifty years ago on June 23, the high was 95 degrees and the low 70.
The record high for June 23 is 113 degrees, set in 1988. The normal high is 102.
June 22
Today the forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms and a high near 102. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent today and 40 percent tonight. Tonight's low will be around 75 degrees. Yesterday's high was 101 and the official amount of precipitation was a trace.
Last year on this date the high was 98 degrees and the low 79. Fifty years ago on June 22, the high was 97, the low 72 and there precipitation measured at 0.2 of an inch.
The record high for June 22 is 114 degrees, set in 1988. The normal high for this date is 102.
June 21
Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 99 and a 50 percent chance of rain. Tonight's low will be near 74. Yesterday's high was 101.
Last year on this date the high was 105 degrees and the low 83. Fifty years ago on June 21 the high was 100 and the low 72. Rain during the day caused a 27-degree temperature drop in less than an hour.
The record high for June 20 is 21 is 115 degrees, set in 2017, and the normal high is 102.
June 20
Today should be sunny with a high of 102. Partly cloudy tonight with a low around 74 degrees.
Last year on this date the high was 109 and the low was 84 degrees. Fifty years ago on June 20, the high was 100 and the low 70.
The record high for June 20 is 116 degrees, set in 2017. The normal high is 102.
On this date in 1952, a dust devil tore up a warehouse, injuring five and causing the death of one man.
From a story in the Arizona Daily Star, June 21, 1952:
ONE MAN KILLED, FIVE HURT AS DESERT DUST DEVIL RIPS WEBB WAREHOUSE INTO BITS
INJURED ARE TRAPPED BY ROOF'S FALL
Whirlwind Is Described As Largest One Ever Seen by Observers
By Chris Cole
A giant dust devil swirled through the open end of the Del E. Webb Construction company warehouse on East 36th street yesterday afternoon, killing one workman and injuring five others as the building collapsed in a shower of splintered timbers.
The body of Sebastian K. Merrill, 31, of 1521 North Santa Rita avenue, was found buried beneath sections of a fallen roof truss. Sheriff's deputies said they believed he died almost instantly. The building was under construction.
The injured workmen, all employes of the Webb company, were identified as Adolph Flores, of 114 South Convent street; Ernest Jeune, 507 East Joan street; J. O. Bell, 3757 South Clark avenue; Manuel Juarez, 208 East 23rd street; and F. B. Moeller, of 1208 St. Mary's road.
Fractured Skull
Flores, the most seriously injured, suffered a fractured skull and possible internal injuries, doctors at Tucson Medical Center said. Jeune suffered a broken hip and Bell a fractured right leg. Injuries to the others were minor although all of the men were held for observation.
Employes at the construction firm's supply yard at East 36th street and Country Club road described the dust devil as the biggest one they had ever seen.
Workmen only 50 feet away were unaware that the building had fallen until a blanket of blinding dust subsided and they heard the cries of the injured men pinned beneath parts of the roof.
June 19
Expect a 20 percent chance of rain today and a high near 100. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 72.
Last year on this date the high was 113 degrees and the low was 80. Fifty years ago on June 19, the high was 102 and the low was 69.
The record high for June 19 is 115 degrees, set in 2017, and the normal high is 102.
