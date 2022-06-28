Today's Tucson weather forecast: June 28

June 28

Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 100 and a low around 77. There is a 30 percent chance of rain later this afternoon and this evening. Yesterday's high was 96 degrees and 0.11 of an inch of rain fell at the airport.

One year ago on June 28, the high was 103 and the low 81. Fifty years ago today the high was 102 and the low 62. One hundred years ago the high was 96 and the low 69.

The record high for this date is 115 degrees, set in 1994. The normal high is 102.

June 27

Today's high is expected to be 99 degrees with a 50 percent chance of showers after noon. The chance for showers this evening is about 40 percent and the low should be about 74 degrees. Yesterday's high was 96.

One year ago on June 27, the high was 107 degrees and the low 75. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 99 degrees and the low 64.

The record high for June 27 is 112 degrees, set in 2011. The normal high is 102.

June 26

Today expect a high of 101 with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms continuing into the evening at a 60 percent chance. The low is expected to be 74. Yesterday's high was 101 degrees.

One year ago on June 26, the high was 103 and the low 75. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 98 and the low 61.

The record high for June 26 is 117 degrees, set in 1990. That is the highest recorded temperature in Tucson. The normal high is 102.

June 25

Today expect a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and continuing at 30 percent into the evening. The high should be 104 and the low 77. Yesterday's high was 102 and there was a trace of rain.

One year ago on June 25, the high was 102 and the low 77. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 96 and the low 64.

The record high for June 25 is 115, set in 1994. The normal high is 102.

June 24

Today brings a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 103 and a low of 75. Yesterday's high was 103 and there was a trace of rain.

Last year on June 24, the high was 99 and the low 75 and there was no measurable rain. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 97 and the low 62.

The record high for June 24 is 113, set in 2017, and the normal high is 102.

June 23

Today should be sunny and hot with a high of 104. Clouds will come in the afternoon with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect a low around 77 and a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening. Yesterday's high was 102, and while you may have had rain, there was no official rain at the Tucson International Airport.

Last year on this date the high was 99 and the low 76 and we had 0.17 inch of rainfall. Fifty years ago on June 23, the high was 95 degrees and the low 70.

The record high for June 23 is 113 degrees, set in 1988. The normal high is 102.

June 22

Today the forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms and a high near 102. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent today and 40 percent tonight. Tonight's low will be around 75 degrees. Yesterday's high was 101 and the official amount of precipitation was a trace.

Last year on this date the high was 98 degrees and the low 79. Fifty years ago on June 22, the high was 97, the low 72 and there precipitation measured at 0.2 of an inch.

The record high for June 22 is 114 degrees, set in 1988. The normal high for this date is 102.

